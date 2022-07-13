C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 8,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,578,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

A number of analysts have commented on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.35.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,355 shares of company stock worth $76,773. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 3,728.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

