Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $130.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

