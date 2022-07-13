Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.70 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion and approximately $982.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001524 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00259430 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00043652 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

