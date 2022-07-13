Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,639 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $402.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.52 and a 200-day moving average of $529.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

