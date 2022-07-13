Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 398,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 382,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.26. 25,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.