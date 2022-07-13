Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,938 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.