Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 467,144 shares.The stock last traded at $14.93 and had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $498.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.45.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,550 shares of company stock worth $1,401,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

