CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

