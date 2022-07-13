Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

