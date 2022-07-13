Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Centaur has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $317,795.84 and approximately $2,573.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars.

