Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of LEU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 63,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $394.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.26. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

