CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CESDF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

