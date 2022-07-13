CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.83

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 17225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

