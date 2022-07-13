Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.06, for a total value of 10,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,408,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 5.07. 61,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.85 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.96.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BLZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.