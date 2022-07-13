Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.42% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. 30,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,162. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

