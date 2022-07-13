Chiliz Market Cap Reaches $596.39 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $596.39 million and $93.09 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chiliz

CHZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,771 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

