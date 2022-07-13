Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02), with a volume of 987618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.60.
