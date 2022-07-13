Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02), with a volume of 987618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL)

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research, development, production, and sale of cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

