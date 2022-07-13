CIBC Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$25.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.13.

Shares of TSE ERF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.65. 1,068,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. Enerplus has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$23.29.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

