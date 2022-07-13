CIBC Trims WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Target Price to C$175.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$192.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$182.69.

Get WSP Global alerts:

TSE:WSP traded down C$2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$142.14. The stock had a trading volume of 148,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.84. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.7100004 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.