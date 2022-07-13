Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.12. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

