Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTAS opened at $377.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

