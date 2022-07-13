Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Decreased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,483 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. 184,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,983,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

