CKW Financial Group Acquires 1,050 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,767,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,965,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. 460,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,862,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

