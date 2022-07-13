CKW Financial Group Has $210,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. 359,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,319,796. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

