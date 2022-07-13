CKW Financial Group Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.11. 33,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,223. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

