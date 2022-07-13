CKW Financial Group Purchases 200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.73. The company had a trading volume of 105,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

