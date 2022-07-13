Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,982 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 71,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,347,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 124,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 104,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,423. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

