Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 62,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a P/E ratio of 86.74.
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLR)
Read More
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.