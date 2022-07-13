Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.28

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 497041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

COGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $503.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 385,091 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,862,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 368,804 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,229,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

