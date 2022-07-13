Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.48% of Cognex worth $65,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Cognex by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cognex by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

