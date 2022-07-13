Colony Family Offices LLC Takes $452,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,649. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

