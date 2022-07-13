Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $13.61. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 922 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 593,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,223.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,448 shares of company stock valued at $127,543. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.