Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 1,002.9% in June

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 1,002.9% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. 234,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($110.00) to €27.50 ($27.50) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($170.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.