Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Up 887.4% in June

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, an increase of 887.4% from the June 15th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Compute Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,905. Compute Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $503,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

