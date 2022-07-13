ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 3.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.22. 78,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

