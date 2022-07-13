Contrasting EVI Industries (EVI) & The Competition

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EVI Industries to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EVI Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97% EVI Industries Competitors -24.51% 341.98% -3.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVI Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $242.01 million $8.38 million 14.79 EVI Industries Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 473.87

EVI Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVI Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A EVI Industries Competitors 182 807 1447 63 2.56

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 55.39%. Given EVI Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVI Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVI Industries peers beat EVI Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

