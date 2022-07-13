Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00091527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00173568 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

