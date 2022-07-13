Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.88. 47,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,274. The company has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $404.70 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

