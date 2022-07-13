Cott (TSE:BCB) Shares Up 2.6%

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB – Get Rating) (NYSE:COT)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.52. 1,160,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 219,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 976.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.52.
Cott Company Profile (TSE:BCB)
Featured Articles
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.