Covalent Reaches Market Cap of $25.70 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $25.70 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

