Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys 1,683 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,441,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.78. 124,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

