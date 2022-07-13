Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($55.00) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($44.40) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up €1.07 ($1.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €47.40 ($47.40). 831,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €43.40 ($43.40) and a 52 week high of €76.98 ($76.98). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.85.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.