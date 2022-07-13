Credits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,945.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Credits has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $32,945.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

