Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 750 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

