Critical Comparison: Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) vs. Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Globalstar alerts:

This table compares Globalstar and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -74.35% -25.60% -11.30% Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04%

18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Globalstar and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 334.96%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Globalstar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and Spire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $124.30 million 17.81 -$112.63 million ($0.05) -24.60 Spire Global $43.38 million 3.96 -$19.31 million N/A N/A

Spire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

Volatility and Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire Global beats Globalstar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.