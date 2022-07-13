CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $323,194,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

CS Disco stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,011. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -28.14.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

