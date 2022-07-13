CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Decreased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. 46,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,663. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

