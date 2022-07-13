Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

Dacotah Banks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.