Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Increased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.48. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.57.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

