Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 69000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$30.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

